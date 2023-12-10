UPDATE - Lucas Heights death

Waitematā Police investigating the death of a man in Lucas Heights/Coatesville have identified the driver of a vehicle that was sought, but are still appealing to others to come forward.

Police were called at around 12.30am on Friday after a member of the public located a man unresponsive on O’Brien Road after apparently being hit by a vehicle. He was unable to be revived.

Officers have since spoken to the driver of that Mazda, however we are continuing to piece together the events that led up to the man’s death.

As part of these inquiries we would like to speak to anyone travelling on Ridge Road and O’Brien Road in the Coatesville/Lucas Heights area on Thursday evening (7 December) until the following morning. This may have been due to motorway closures for traffic heading north on State Highway 1.

Anyone with relevant information is asked to contact Police via its 105 phone service or online at https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 [1], using Update My Report. Please reference file number 231208/4800.

Additionally, any CCTV or dashcam footage can be uploaded here: https://wickham.nc3.govt.nz/ [2]

Information can also be provided anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111.

