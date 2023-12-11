Police Respond To Incident, Avonhead

Police are responding to an incident at a residential address on Beatrice Place, Avonhead following reports that indicated concern for a person’s welfare.

The person is reported to have a firearm and Police negotiators are in dialogue with them.

They are understood to be alone in the address.

Locals are advised to avoid the area while police work to resolve the situation safely and cordons are in place at the scene.

Some nearby residents have been evacuated as a precaution.

We know this will be unsettling for the community and appreciate those following Police instruction while staff respond to the situation.

