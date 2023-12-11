Massive Support Across The Political Spectrum To Keep Prescriptions Free For All: Talbot Mills Poll

A new poll shows free prescriptions for all is "one of
the most popular policies ever", even as the National Party
plans to bring back prescription fees for most
people.
The Talbot Mills Research poll released today
found 86% of New Zealanders support keeping universal
fees-free prescriptions, including most of the Coalition
Government’s supporters: 76% of National voters, 75% of
ACT voters, and 92% of New Zealand First voters.
"This
overwhelming support shows the public appreciates the huge
community benefits of free prescriptions for everyone," said
Prescription Access Initiative (PAI) spokesperson and
Mangawhai community pharmacist Lanny Wong. "It’s rare to
find such high agreement across the political spectrum, but
the positive effects of universal free prescriptions are
strong enough to bridge the divide."
She said the
Government has the power to keep prescribed medicines free
for everyone as its supporters want, without compromising
healthcare elsewhere. "National can keep its election
campaign health pledges without taxing sick people via
prescription fees."
PAI research released last month
found the universal removal of "patient copayment"
prescriptions fees in July 2023 has led to better healthcare
access, preventative care, patient safety and continuity of
care, as well as elimination of patient shame around
cost.
"If the National Party brings back prescription
fees for most people, it will make healthcare availability
worse for everyone, and create red tape and cost
inefficiencies," said Wong.
"And, as this poll shows,
universal fees-free prescriptions is one of the most popular
policies
ever."
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
After recording a River of Freedom review the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Now with a new Government formed it’s time to dust off this forgotten silver and look at the impact this documentary, about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, had on Election 23. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to the election River of Freedom was not likely to have won votes for the then Labour government. More
Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...
In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population - already living under apartheid and subjected to sixteen years of an illegal embargo, and now being herded together and slaughtered indiscriminately amid the destruction of their homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals - are also victims of what amounts to genocide. More
“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson. More
New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More