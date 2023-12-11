Update – Incident In Avonhead

Attributed to Superintendent Lane Todd, Canterbury Metro Area Commander.

The incident in Beatrice Place, Avonhead has been resolved, with one person in custody. No injuries are reported.

Enquiries are ongoing and there will continue to be a Police presence, including cordons, in the area.

Police would like to thank the residents of Beatrice Place and the surrounding area for their patience while we worked to resolve this matter safely.

I’d also like to acknowledge the work of Police staff in attendance, including the Police Negotiation Team who worked for over eight hours to achieve this negotiated resolution safely for all parties.

