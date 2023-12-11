Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Greyhound Protection League Of New Zealand Expresses Grave Concerns Over Safety At Addington Raceway

Monday, 11 December 2023, 8:40 am
Press Release: Greyhound Protection League NZ

The Greyhound Protection League of New Zealand (GPLNZ) is raising alarm bells over significant safety concerns at Addington Raceway in Christchurch. The track, which was temporarily closed on 26 September 2023 due to safety issues, has since reopened for racing on 17 October 2023.

GPLNZ has been closely monitoring the situation and is troubled by the evident spike in major injuries among greyhounds.

Emily Robertson, spokesperson for GPLNZ, stated, "The numbers are alarming – 27 badly injured dogs in just 21 race days, with one tragic death. This cannot be ignored and flies in the face of GRNZ Chairman Sean Hannan's assertion in their recently released annual report that ‘Today, animal welfare is at the heart of everything we do’.

According to data extracted from GRNZ's own website, the injury rates at Addington Raceway have escalated significantly. From 0.67 major injuries per race meet between 01 August 2023 and 26 September 2023, the rate has surged to 1.0 major injuries per race meet from 17 October 2023 to 08 December 2023.

“The injuries documented include broken bones, major muscle tears, Achilles tendon tears, and, distressingly, the euthanasia of a greyhound named Big Time Blazer due to the catastrophic nature of the compound fracture to the right radius/ulner.” Ms Robertston said.

The safety concerns are further accentuated by the fact that the track closure coincided with GRNZ's recruitment drive for what appeared to be an entirely new track curator team. The job advertisements, remarkably, did not mandate qualifications or previous experience in Racetrack or Turf Management, Horticulture, or Agriculture, even for the Senior Track Manager role: these would simply be “well regarded”.. The emphasis was on tractor operation, computer skills, and a passion for working outdoors.

“It is past time we stopped gambling with the lives of greyhounds in Aotearoa. We call on Prime Minister Christopher Luxon to make good on his emphatic ‘yes’ to the question ‘should greyhound racing be banned?” in the TVNZ Leaders Debate on Thursday 12 October 2023, and end this brutal “sport” in New Zealand now,” Ms Robertson said.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Greyhound Protection League NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Scoop Post Election Podcast: The River Of Freedom Documentary Review

After recording a River of Freedom review the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Now with a new Government formed it’s time to dust off this forgotten silver and look at the impact this documentary, about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, had on Election 23. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to the election River of Freedom was not likely to have won votes for the then Labour government. More

Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population - already living under apartheid and subjected to sixteen years of an illegal embargo, and now being herded together and slaughtered indiscriminately amid the destruction of their homes, schools, mosques, and hospitals - are also victims of what amounts to genocide. More


 
 
ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson. More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 