Have A Blast In Pōneke This New Year’s Eve

Wellington City Council invites you to a family-friendly, free and fun evening of live music to celebrate the New Year in one of Pōneke’s most iconic locations on the waterfront.

Whairepo Lagoon will be the place to be for New Year’s Eve on Sunday 31 December as we come together to countdown towards 2024 with live music, a kids’ countdown, and a blast of fireworks at midnight.

There’ll be live music from covers band Zephyr from 8pm, the kids’ countdown and a short blast of fireworks in the harbour at 9.30pm for those little ones who can’t make it all the way to midnight, music from Orchestra Wellington from 10pm up to the final countdown at midnight to welcome in 2024 with a short fireworks display.

There’ll be a food truck court close by in Odlins Plaza from 5pm. The Wellington Waterfront and Whairepo Lagoon are accessible, and accessible toilets are available near Odlins Plaza.

Parking will be limited so everyone is encouraged to walk, bike, scoot, or use public transport to head into the city to celebrate the new year if they can – and be patient if they can’t.

For wet weather updates visit the Council’s Facebook page – in the unfortunate event of it being cancelled there will be no postponement date.

New Year’s Eve

Sunday 31 December

8pm-Midnight

Whairepo Lagoon

wellington.govt.nz/newyear

Programme

5pm – Food trucks available in Odlins Plaza

8pm – Live music by covers band Zephyr

9.30pm – Kids’ countdown with a small burst of fireworks

10pm – Live music from Orchestra Wellington

Just before midnight – the countdown to midnight followed by a short fireworks display in Wellington Harbour

