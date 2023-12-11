12 protesters arrested following protest at Te Papa

Police can now advise that 12 people were arrested following a protest at Te Papa today where parts of the Treaty of Waitangi exhibition were defaced.

A 29-year-old man has been charged with intentional damage, obstructing police, and breach of bail.

A 53-year-old woman has been charged with intentional damage.

A 46-year-old man and 52-year old woman have been charged with breach of bail.

Eight protesters were arrested for trespass after refusing to leave Te Papa. They were escorted outside, formally trespassed and released without charge.

