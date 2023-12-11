Police Welcome Verdicts In Relation To Historic Sexual Offending

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton:

Police have welcomed the verdicts returned today in the Greymouth District

Court, where a man has been found guilty for multiple historical sexual

offences at Gloriavale.

A 58-year-old man has been found guilty of 11 charges of sexual offending

against four out of five victims in this current trial. He is referred for

sentencing to 18 March for these as well as charges pertaining to sexual

offending against 5 further victims some of which date back to the 1980s.

Detective Senior Sergeant Kirsten Norton says West Coast Police acknowledge

the very challenging paths for those involved to finally be heard, and hold

him to account for the harm he has caused.

The Gloriavale Investigation team has the utmost respect for the courage of

these individuals.

“We acknowledge the trauma these incidents would have had on not only each

of the people who have been harmed, but also their family and community.

While we are pleased to now have a resolution in Court, we know that events

like these have a lasting and long reaching impact on survivors of sexual

abuse. It is yet another significant step in the mission of many past and

current members of the Gloriavale Christian Community to ensure that the

current children of Gloriavale are safe from this type of harm now and in the

future.”

“I would also like to acknowledge the support workers and agencies, our

team of investigators, and the Crown Prosecutors who put so much time and

dedication into this case to support and allow the victims to have a

voice.”

Police would like to encourage anyone who has been a victim of sexual abuse

to reach out and contact Police or a support service who can assist. We

understand it can be hard to come forward as a victim of sexual abuse. There

are multiple support services working in this area who can assist in making a

report, and provide support along the way.

