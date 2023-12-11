Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Council To Agree Civic Facility Options

Monday, 11 December 2023, 7:29 pm
Press Release: Masterton District Council

Masterton District Council will this week decide what options for the proposed civic facility to take forward for consultation, following feedback earlier this year.

The Council asked for a steer on the project as part of the Annual Plan consultation in April, with the public clearly indicating a preference to explore options for the existing town hall and library sites.

Following further direction from the Council in September, several options are now being presented for consideration in a paper to the Council on Wednesday (13 December). The paper will be available online on Monday morning as part of the Council meeting agenda.

The options being presented for agreement are:

Library/Archive:

  1. Do nothing (minimum option).
  2. Undertake basic improvements.
  3. Upgrade and expand library (including Wairarapa Archive).

Town Hall:

  1. Demolish the existing Town Hall and Municipal Building (minimum option).
  2. Demolish the existing Town Hall, refurbish the Municipal Building, and build a new Town Hall/ performance space on the same site.
  3. Demolish the existing Town Hall and Municipal Buildings and build a new Town Hall/performance space and Municipal Buildings on the same site.
  4. Demolish the existing Town Hall and Municipal Buildings, build new Town Hall/performance space on the same site, and expand Waiata House to meet the Municipal Buildings’ function.

All build options could support the retention of the existing Municipal Building Façade on the corner of Perry and Chapel Street. This component will be costed as part of the option costing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Chair of the civic facility Project Advisory Group, Deputy Mayor Bex Johnson, said she was excited by the options being presented to the Council.

“We originally were considering two options for this project: do the minimum, or improve the library and move the Archive to the existing library site and refurbish the Municipal buildings with a new performance space on the existing Town Hall site.”

“Then the team from Silverwood who are helping us work up options for consultation asked ‘Why constrain our thinking? Why not look at maximising our opportunities while keeping costs as low as possible?’ and presented the idea of moving the municipal building functions from the town hall site to Waiata House.

“I am confident that we are moving in the right direction, and I am genuinely excited to hear back from the community about these ideas.

“By separating out the functionality of the proposed civic facility into new and separate projects it gives us scope to stage building and development whilst using existing council assets to keep costs down and allows the opportunity flexibility as each project develops.

“There is still plenty of work to do, and we will not make any decisions without our community’s input, but I hope that people will be as excited as we are about the possibilities.”

Council Chief Executive Kym Fell echoed the sentiments of the Deputy Mayor stating, “Exploring innovative, cost-effective design solutions is imperative. In shaping our civic future, the goal remains clear: to establish accessible, inclusive, and affordable facilities that meet the diverse needs of our community.”

Following Wednesday’s meeting, any agreed options will be fully costed to form part of the 2024-34 Long-Term Plan consultation in April 2024, with final adoption in June.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Masterton District Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population are also victims of what amounts to genocide... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity
New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 