Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Traditional Chinese Medicine Therapist Referred To Director Of Proceedings For Multiple Breaches Of Code 22HDC02896

Monday, 11 December 2023, 7:33 pm
Press Release: Office of the Health and Disability Commissioner

A traditional Chinese medicine (TCM) therapist has breached multiple rights of the Code of Health and Disability Services Consumers' Rights (the Code) in his treatment of a woman, the Deputy Health and Disability Commissioner has found. Dr Vanessa Caldwell has referred the practitioner to the Director of Proceedings to determine if further action is required.

The breaches relate to two acupuncture treatments provided to the woman to help alleviate pain from sciatica in her lower back. The woman subsequently made a complaint following the treatments to the New Zealand Police, alleging indecent assault. The Police found there was insufficient evidence to prosecute but provided the woman’s file to HDC.

In her decision released today, Dr Caldwell found the practitioner breached the woman’s right to be treated with respect (Right 1 (1) of the Code), her right to be fully informed of information that a reasonable consumer in the same circumstances would expect to receive (Right 6 (1)), and, subsequently, her right to make an informed choice and give informed consent (Right 7 (1)).

Dr Caldwell found the practitioner failed to advise the woman of the necessary information about the techniques used and the intimate areas to be treated before undertaking the treatment, so the woman was effectively unable to give informed consent. He failed to be respectful to the woman at both of her appointments.

The findings of her report were of a serious nature, Dr Caldwell said. "The consumer was in a particularly vulnerable position during the sessions and was not informed of what would be done; nor were any efforts made to actively seek consent for undertaking the procedures, which were of an intimate nature."

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Dr Caldwell acknowledged the distress the appointments caused the woman. "It is evident that they have had a deep impact on her, and it would have been difficult to revisit the events. I commend her reasons for bringing this complaint."

"While the practitioner is not a member of the Chinese Medicine Council of New Zealand, or any other regulatory organisation, he is still bound by the Code," Dr Caldwell said. However, she also noted in her decision that currently there are no requirements for TCM practitioners to register with any professional association.

Dr Caldwell has referred the practitioner to the Director of Proceedings, as the breaches identified were serious and he continued to maintain that he did not have time to inform the woman of what he was going to do or to give her an opportunity to agree to the treatments prior.

Dr Caldwell made several recommendations, including that the practitioner register with the Chinese Medicine Council of New Zealand and seek mentoring from a member practitioner who could report back on the content and outcome of the mentoring to HDC. She also advised him to use this case as a basis for further training and education on informed consent and appropriate communication and treatment methods for staff at the practice. HDC will follow up on these recommendations to ensure they have been met.

She has asked the Chinese Medicine Council of New Zealand to consider a review of the practitioner’s competence, in the event that the practitioner seeks registration with them.

Dr Caldwell says HDC encourages anyone who has received substandard treatment from a practitioner to contact them if they wish to submit a complaint about the treatment they received.

"We also recommend people check the credentials of any health and disability service provider before they seek treatment - this includes checking their registration status online."

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population are also victims of what amounts to genocide... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Government: New Zealand Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity
New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 