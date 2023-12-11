Police Lay Numerous Charges Following Half Moon Bay Incident

A 22-year-old man will face court today following numerous charges relating

to a collision in Half Moon Bay yesterday.

The incident occurred on Prince Regent Drive at around 5.30pm. Those

hospitalised remain in a stable condition.

The man arrested by Police at the time is so far facing seven charges,

including wounding with intent to cause grievous bodily harm and injures with

intent to cause grievous bodily harm.

He is expected in the Manukau District Court today.

Police understand this incident has caused great concern amongst the

community, and we are continuing to investigate the circumstances of what

took place.

We would like to acknowledge the witnesses that have come forward so far to

assist our investigation. Anyone who has not yet made contact with Police is

asked to get in touch.

Please contact Police by calling 105 or going online to

https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 using ‘Update My Report’. Please

reference file number 231210/5003.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

