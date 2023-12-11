Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Police Respond To Vehicle Interference In Waitematā Overnight, Eight Arrested

Monday, 11 December 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Waitematā Police arrested eight people overnight following reports of cars
being broken into in Westgate.

Around 2am, a group of youths were disturbed while allegedly attempting to
break into a vehicle and Police were contacted.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed into the area and located a vehicle
believed to be involved travelling on nearby Zefiro Drive soon afterwards.

Eagle provided commentary as the vehicle sped up to what Police allege was
double the posted speed limit.

Waitematā West Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says a
Police unit attempted to stop the vehicle, however it failed to stop, and a
pursuit was initiated.

"The vehicle then travelled on the North-Western Motorway towards the city
before abandoning the vehicle on the motorway near Huruhuru Road.

“All involved were apprehended a short time later without further
incident.”

Two males, aged 14 and 15, are due to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court
this week.

Six others, the youngest aged 11, have been referred to Youth Aid.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this
suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Inspector Edwards says.

“A good description was provided to Police, and this assisted the Eagle
crew when they arrived in the area.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by
calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online
to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

