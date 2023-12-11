Police Respond To Vehicle Interference In Waitematā Overnight, Eight Arrested

Waitematā Police arrested eight people overnight following reports of cars

being broken into in Westgate.

Around 2am, a group of youths were disturbed while allegedly attempting to

break into a vehicle and Police were contacted.

The Police Eagle helicopter deployed into the area and located a vehicle

believed to be involved travelling on nearby Zefiro Drive soon afterwards.

Eagle provided commentary as the vehicle sped up to what Police allege was

double the posted speed limit.

Waitematā West Relieving Area Commander, Inspector Jason Edwards, says a

Police unit attempted to stop the vehicle, however it failed to stop, and a

pursuit was initiated.

"The vehicle then travelled on the North-Western Motorway towards the city

before abandoning the vehicle on the motorway near Huruhuru Road.

“All involved were apprehended a short time later without further

incident.”

Two males, aged 14 and 15, are due to appear in the Waitakere Youth Court

this week.

Six others, the youngest aged 11, have been referred to Youth Aid.

“I would like to acknowledge the community’s vigilance in reporting this

suspicious activity to us, so we can respond,” Inspector Edwards says.

“A good description was provided to Police, and this assisted the Eagle

crew when they arrived in the area.”

Police continue to encourage the public to report offending as it happens by

calling 111.

Other matters can be reported after the fact by calling 105 or going online

to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105

