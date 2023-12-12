Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Amay, Nine, Wins ‘Design A Bus Back’ Competition

Tuesday, 12 December 2023, 11:06 am
Press Release: Northland Regional Council

A nine-year-old's artwork highlighting the environmental benefits of public transport is now gracing the back of one of the buses in Whangārei CityLink fleet.

Amay Dignon from Hurapaki School was awarded the top prize from hundreds of entries in a ‘Design a Bus Back’ competition for tamariki from primary schools across Whangārei in October, impressing judges with her creative use of colour and clear messaging.

CityLink Whangārei ran the contest to both raise awareness of its bus service and the environmental benefits of using public transport.

Amy’s prize was $100 in Prezzy vouchers and included her design being recreated on the back of a CityLink bus, which can now be seen on Whangārei streets.

"I was proud of myself; it is incredible how I can accomplish this," she says. "I think everyone should go on the bus, even my bus!"

Northland Regional Councillor Joe Carr, chair of the Regional Transport Committee (RTC), was a member of the judging panel selecting the winners and says it was wonderful seeing so many submissions from young people across Whangārei.

"They have shown a great understanding of how public transport can improve environmental outcomes." "I hope that this competition encourages our tamariki to continue taking the bus for years to come."

Councillor Carr says students were asked for their designs to reflect on the importance of catching the bus and how it can benefit the environment.

Entries were submitted online via the CityLink website and through Whangārei Enviroschools - Whangārei Primary, Manaia View School, Morningside Primary, Hora Hora School, and Hurupaki School.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Hundreds of submissions were received, and Cr Carr says the judging panel - which included fellow regional councillor and RTC Deputy Chair John Blackwell - had a challenging task in selecting an overall winner from the entries.

As well as Amay’s entry, two other entries by James Gibbs, seven, from Onerahi Primary School, and by Alexis Cossey,10, from Morningside Primary were awarded Highly Commended by the judges. James’ design was praised for its imaginative interpretation of the sea, and Alexis’ for the way in which it incorporates nature with transport.

Councillor Carr says he was impressed with creative talents of those who submitted designs.

"We saw such a diverse and colourful variety of submissions. I congratulate all the tamariki involved for their artistry and enthusiasm."

For more information visit www.citylinkwhangarei.co.nz.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Regional Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On The Skewed Media Coverage Of Gaza

Now that he’s back as Foreign Minister, maybe Winston Peters should start reading the MFAT website which is currently celebrating the 25th anniversary of how Kiwis alerted the rest of the world to the genocide in Rwanda. How times have changed ...

In 2023, the government is clutching its pearls because senior Labour MP Damien O’Connor has dared suggest that Gaza’s civilian population are also victims of what amounts to genocide... More

Scoop Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact it had... More


 
 
Govt: NZ Condemns Malicious Cyber Activity

New Zealand has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, Minister Judith Collins says... More

ACT: Call To Abolish Human Rights Commission

“The Human Rights Commission’s appointment of a second Chief Executive is just the latest example of a taxpayer-funded bureaucracy serving itself at the expense of delivery for New Zealanders,” says ACT MP Todd Stephenson... More


Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

EDS examined the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change and oceans and fisheries policies in a recent Newsroom opinion piece. The BIMs take a deeper dive into each portfolio and set out EDS’s key asks of each Minister... More


Public Housing Futures: Christmas Comes Early For Landlords

New CTU analysis of the National & ACT coalition agreement has shown the cost of returning interest deductibility to landlords is an extra $900M on top of National’s original proposal. This is because it is going to be implemented earlier and faster, including retrospective rebates from April 2023... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 