Police acknowledge IPCA findings in Wellington arrest

Wellington District Commander, Superintendent Corrie Parnell

Police acknowledge the findings of an Independent Police Conduct Authority report, which found Police were justified in arresting a witness for obstruction in Wellington.

At 7pm on 14 October 2022, Police received a report of a group of young men fighting in the Freyberg Pool carpark.

A woman, who was in the carpark prior to Police arrival, approached officers claiming the group had not done anything wrong, and challenging their presence. She was arrested for obstruction, and subsequently, resisting arrest.

The woman said the arresting officer used excessive force on her during the arrest, including choking her once in the back of the Police car.

Police note the Authority accepts that the officer believed the woman was about to spit on him, so he placed his forearm against her ear, directing her head away in self-defence.

“Police officers go to work every day to keep the public safe, and it’s important they keep themselves safe while they do this.

“We trust our officers to make the best decisions in these situations to ensure safety is at the forefront of everything we do.”



Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

