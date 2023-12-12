Five Arrested Following Incidents Across Auckland City Overnight, Stolen Property Recovered

Auckland City Police have taken five people into custody following a series of incidents overnight.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says around 1.25am, Police were called to a commercial address on Chancery Street after reports of a burglary.

“Police responded to reports of the break in when an alarm was activated when a group entered the premises by breaking the front window. “Those involved have taken property from the address before leaving the scene in two vehicles.”

A short time later, Police, with assistance from the Eagle helicopter, located the vehicle travelling at high speed on the Southern Motorway, towards Clendon. Inspector Tetzlaff says this vehicle was located abandoned on De Bloge Place and has since been towed for forensic enquiries.

“Meanwhile, the second vehicle was also monitored as it too travelled on the Southern Motorway towards Manukau. “Those involved were stopped by Police on Canvendish Drive where five people were taken into custody without further incident.”

Inspector Tetzlaff says a significant amount of stolen property was recovered from the vehicle. Five people, aged between 12 and 17, have since been referred to Youth Aid.

“This morning’s arrests are another example of Police continuing to hold offenders to account for offending taking place in our communities,” says Inspector Tetzlaff. “This brazen offending being inflicted on our community is unacceptable and those who choose to engage can expect to be held to account.”

Enquiries are ongoing to locate three others believed to be involved.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

