Act Quickly To Deal With Global Crises Today

Wednesday, 13 December 2023, 1:17 pm
Press Release: ChildFund

We are living through one of the worst times for humanitarian crises in the modern age, says Josie Pagani, CEO of ChildFund NZ.

She was responding to the launch of the United Nations Global Humanitarian Overview 2024.

"An increase in conflicts in places like Gaza, Ukraine, and Myanmar has intensified the suffering in communities already dealing with acute hunger and extreme poverty after Covid."

  • Nearly one child in every five worldwide is living in, or has fled from, conflict zones.
  • One in every 33 people (258 million people) face acute hunger in emergency situations.
  • One in 73 people globally is now displaced - double the number 10 years ago.
  • Nearly 5000 children have reportedly been killed in Gaza. Others not only struggle to survive each day, but will miss up to a year of schooling.

128 million people received life-saving assistance in 2023, but a growing funding gap has meant that support was cut back, and millions of people were not reached.

"It’s simple. More donations will make a huge difference. But it’s also about how we work," says Josie.

"ChildFund partners with local community groups to support children and families affected by conflict in places like Gaza and Ukraine. We work together to give children the best chance to access essential services like water, food and shelter," says Josie.

You can help provide life-saving emergency assistance to children and families affected by conflict and natural disasters by donating to ChildFund’s Humanitarian Emergency Appeal.

Background: ChildFund New Zealand is a New Zealand based for purpose NGO providing international development assistance around the world by partnering with local organisations and communities to build sustainable long-term programmes that prioritise the perspectives of children and youth to create environments where children and youth can grow, develop and flourish, free from violence and to enable their communities reach self-reliance (see www.childfund.org.nz).

It is a member of the ChildFund Alliance. A global alliance comprising 11 child centred international development organisations that provide development assistance to nearly 32 million children and their families in over 70 countries around the world (see www.childfundalliance.org).

© Scoop Media

Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Malicious Cyber Activity

NZ has joined the UK and other partners in condemning malicious cyber activity conducted by the Russian Government, says Judith Collins. Her statement follows the UK’s attribution of malicious cyber activity impacting its domestic democratic institutions and processes, as well as civil society organisations, to Russia’s Federal Security Service. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


