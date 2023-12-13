Mayor Comments On Ferries Decision - Marlborough District Council

Marlborough Mayor Nadine Taylor said she is shocked and
disappointed by the news that KiwiRail is cancelling the
inter-island ferries project, iReX.
She said while the
decision will not directly impact Marlborough’s ratepayers
financially it will have an impact on New Zealand’s long
term inter-island infrastructure.
“This will come as
a particular shock to the Picton community who are most
directly affected by this decision. The town has been very
engaged in the new ferries project and have been a great
supporter of it.”
“A large number of workers had
been expected to work on the iReX project over the coming
years.”
“I want to emphasize to Kiwis and overseas
travellers that Picton is open for business. The
Interislander and Bluebridge ferries are working as normal
across Cook Strait.”
“I would like to sit down
with the new Government and talk through what the future
looks like for our inter-island infrastructure. There is no
doubt that we need to invest in this national transport
connection for the long term. The question now is how and
when we will do that.”
The Mayor said Port
Marlborough, which is wholly owned by Marlborough District
Council, has robust agreements in place with KiwiRail that
require the completion of early works at the port of Picton
and the reinstatement of any affected
assets.
