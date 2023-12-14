Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Virtual Reality Driver Training Hits The Road In Northland

Thursday, 14 December 2023, 9:19 am
Press Release: Northland Road Safety Trust

Northland Road Safety Trust has bought two mobile virtual reality driving simulators to help young, at-risk Northlanders get driver’s licences.

And the advocacy group has teamed up with local training company People Potential, Blue Light and other driver training providers in Kaipara and Whangārei in the hope of helping hundreds more Northlanders safely learn the correct driving techniques every year to keep safe on the region’s roads.

NRST Road Safety Education Programmes Manager Ashley Johnston says keeping people safe on Northland roads is extremely important.

“The better prepared people are, the safer they can be on our roads. We have an obligation to nurture and protect our young people and these CoDriVR simulators will be a big asset to Northlanders in years to come.

“The simulators will assist nervous drivers before they get on the road with driving mentors. It’s a really good tool to build awareness of the need to look at your mirrors, the proper use of indicators and your positioning on the road because the graphics of New Zealand roads that you see in the goggles are extremely realistic – it is like you are in a car on the road.

“The simulators are particularly helpful for people whose parents or grandparents don’t have the time to give driving lessons.”

Johnston says NRST will assess in 2024 whether more simulators are needed in the North.

Volunteer community driving mentor Murray Neighbour has been helping young Northlanders with driving practice to help them gain their restricted and full licences so they can have access to employment, trades training and tertiary study.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“This innovative technology is an amazing way for young people to get practise driving before they actually get on the road. It is such a safe way of practising and helps people build their confidence in the safety of an indoor environment without having to worry having anything but virtual cars on the roads they can see in their goggles as they drive,” says Mr Neighbour.

People Potential Managing Director Andrea Ross says her company has always recognised the enormous difference a driver’s licence can make in someone’s life.

“It breaks down social and physical barriers to accessing employment or study so they can get ahead in life. All our students get the opportunity to get their licences. And because of the generosity of Ashley and her team at NRST, we are lucky enough to now have two state-of-the-art virtual reality simulators right here in Northland.

People Potential has had a long-term relationship working with Northland Road Safety Trust to help young at-risk Northlanders get their driver’s licences and says the simulators allow learning to happen without anxiety or the cost of a real car.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Road Safety Trust on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS


Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy

At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations. But if the aim is to atomise workplace relations and reduce them to the level of individual firms and individual workers (the way things were in the heady days of the Employment Contracts Act thirty years ago), then putting her in charge of proceedings makes perfect sense. More


Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review

After reviewing River of Freedom, a documentary about the Wellington parliamentary protest of 2022, the Scoop Political Podcast went into hibernation. Watched by potentially tens of thousands of voters in the weeks prior to Election 23, it was unlikely to have won any votes for Labour. With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at its impact. More


 
 
Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet. “The Government remains committed to a resilient safe and reliable Cook Strait connection, but the cost of this project has almost quadrupled since 2018 to approximately $3 billion,”says Nicola Willis. More

Environmental Defence Society: Briefings for Incoming Ministers

The EDS has released its Briefings for Incoming Ministers in the new Coalition Government. It examines the Government’s resource management, environment, climate change, and oceans and fisheries policies, taking a deeper dive into each portfolio and setting out the EDS’ key asks of each Minister. More


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 