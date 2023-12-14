Pair arrested following double shooting in August

Two people have been arrested and charged following two shootings in Auckland in August.

The National Organised Crime Group and Auckland City Police launched Operation Pyrite following the shootings on Merivale Avenue, Epsom, and Seacliffe Road, Hillsborough on the evening on 25 August.

Detective Inspector Tom Gollan, from Police’s National Organised Crime Group, says a number of people, including young children, were at the Epsom address when shots were fired from a vehicle.

“At the second address in Hillsborough, a firearm was discharged at a male occupant.

“It is incredibly fortunate no one was physically injured during either of these incidents. The victims were however, left traumatised and continue to receive support from Police and Victim Support.”

Two vehicles, which Police allege were used in the shootings, were also located nearby and had been set on fire.

Two males, aged 24 and 21, have been arrested and charged with attempted murder and other serious charges in relation to this incident and appeared in the Auckland District Court today.

“This was a gang related incident and is understandably concerning to the wider community,” Detective Inspector Gollan says.

“Police take these matters extremely seriously and will continue their work to hold people to account. We are not ruling out further arrests or charges. ”

As the matter is now before the Courts, we are limited in providing further comment.



