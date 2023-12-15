Update – Operation Braid, Homicide Investigation, Roslyn, Palmerston North

Police continue to investigate the fatal stabbing of Dayne Rademakers in the early hours of 21 August 2023 at a Clyde Crescent, Palmerston North address.

The investigation team are working hard to get answers for the Rademakers family, who are facing Christmas without a much-loved father, son, uncle and brother.

Police are following strong lines of enquiry around key persons of interest and continue to piece together the events of that morning. Police urge the people who are holding onto the answers that the Rademakers family seek to come forward with the truth, to provide some closure for the family.

The officer in charge of the investigation, Detective Senior Sergeant Karen Heald says “Enquiries have shown that people closely connected to Dayne at the time of his death have not provided reliable information. I urge these people to re-evaluate, to tell the truth, and give Dayne’s loved ones the answers they deserve.”

Anyone who has any information that could assist Police should call 105 go online to https://www.police.govt.nz/use-105 quoting file number 230821/7290.

Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously via Crime Stoppers on 0800 555 111 or www.crimestoppers-nz.org

