Christmas Comes Early For Wellington Free Ambulance

Today Sir Peter Jackson and Dame Fran Walsh are announcing a much needed $1million gift to ensure Wellington Free Ambulance continues to provide an accessible and equitable ambulance service across Greater Wellington and Wairarapa.

The hugely generous donation will be used to help build Wairarapa Station, a dedicated purpose-built Wellington Free Ambulance station for the Wairarapa region.

“We’re delighted to assist Wellington Free Ambulance build their new ambulance station for the Wairarapa. Their tireless efforts ensure that everyone has access to the assistance they need in critical situations.

A huge thank you to the paramedics and staff of the Wellington Free Ambulance for their dedication and the invaluable support they provide our community.” Commented Sir Peter and Dame Fran.

The state-of-the-art facility in Masterton will be the base for the emergency ambulance service, patient transfer officers and rescue squad members who support the Wairarapa community. The Lloyd Morrison Foundation Heartbeat Training Centre will deliver free CPR training to the community, increasing the community’s ability to respond in an emergency.

One of the key features of the Station, to be located on the corner of Queen and Russell Street in Masterton, will be it’s IL4 rating. This rating means it is designed to withstand a greater level of earthquake shaking than ordinary commercial structures, the Station can act as a community hub in the event of a civil defence emergency.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“This donation has an impact on each and every member of the Wellington Free Ambulance team, and we are united in our gratitude for the support of Sir Peter and Dame Fran. This gift means the community can be assured that their ambulance service will be there in times of need for many generations to come.” Explains Claire Carruthers, General Manager of Fundraising and Communications.

The vital infrastructure project, set to open late 2024, is built by the community for the community. The $1million donation from Sir Peter and Dame Fran takes the funds raised to just over $5.8million of the $7.5million required.

© Scoop Media

