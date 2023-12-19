A Bright Start To 2024

SkyCity will help Auckland welcome in 2024 with its annual midnight fireworks extravaganza up the Sky Tower.

SkyCity Chief Operating Officer, Callum Mallett says watching the fireworks cascade from the Sky Tower has become a tradition for many families, “It’s a time when people come together to celebrate the upcoming year and enjoy time with friends and family.

New Zealand is the first in the world to bring in the New Year, and we are delighted to play a part in those celebrations”.

The five-minute and 30-second-long Sky Tower fireworks display, which is the highest in the Southern Hemisphere, will start with a 10-second countdown projected onto the base of the tower. Following this, 500 kgs of pyrotechnics will be launched from three purpose-built firing sites mounted onto levels 55, 61 and 64 of the Sky Tower (200-240M above ground.)

Pyrostar Artistic Director Robert McDermott says, “Our team feel very privileged to once again be performing off such an iconic New Zealand landmark and play a major role in bringing in the new year by showcasing Auckland’s Sky Tower across the country and internationally”.

Planning of the fireworks display started six months ago, with pre-production and programming of the firing field computers and address signal boxes. The installation of the equipment required for the big event will take 250+ hours and includes 14 kilometres of electrical cabling and wiring and 1500 lines of programming code.

The fireworks will be accompanied by a laser light and animation show inspired by the ‘Auckland is Calling’ Tomokanga, reflecting the 19 iwi of Tāmaki Makaurau and the weaving together of people, land and sea. The light show will be synchronised with other iconic Auckland landmarks: the Harbour Bridge, Tāmaki Paenga Hira (Auckland Museum), and Te Ara I Whiti (The Light Path). To listen to the special soundtrack tune in to MoreFM 91.8fm on the night.

For those living outside of Auckland, the fireworks display will be streamed live on 1news.co.nz.

