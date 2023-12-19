Holiday Season Sees Huge Increase In Rescue Helicopter Missions In The Coromandel Region

As the holiday season approaches, the Coromandel region prepares for an influx of beachgoers looking to soak up the sun. With the beautiful coastal landscapes and beaches, it comes as no surprise that this region will attract a massive amount of people during this time of year. However, it also marks the busiest time of year for your rescue helicopters.

As the number of beachgoers increases, so does the number of accidents and emergencies that require immediate attention. This summer, be assured that the Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter will be on standby, ready to respond swiftly to those in need within the Coromandel region.

“This summer our mission is simple, to ensure everyone in our community has the chance to be with their family for the holiday season”, - your rescue helicopter crew.

Rescue helicopters are essential as they are equipped to handle a wide range of emergencies, and this is especially important within the Coromandel region due to its remote areas, challenging terrain and increase in water-related incidents. Rescue helicopters play a crucial role in providing rapid response and specialised medical care during situations where ground-based emergency services may face significant difficulties.

In 2023 so far, your Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter have attended 183 missions within the Coromandel region responding to various medical emergencies such as immediate hospital transfers, cardiac events, drowning injuries, and motor vehicle accidents.

Thames has been the most visited location in the district, with 65 missions in the township throughout the year, followed by Waihi with 32 missions, Whangamata with 21 missions, and Whitianga with 18 missions. The Aerocool Rescue Helicopter and Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter have played a crucial role in providing timely and efficient medical assistance to residents and visitors in these areas, saving lives and ensuring the best possible outcomes for patients.

Building on the last summer, during which an average of 22 missions were carried out per month by your rescue helicopters, it is expected that as we near the end of 2023, the number of missions in the Coromandel will significantly increase.

So, as you prepare for your holidays and soak up the sun on our beautiful beaches, please spare a thought for the dedicated rescue helicopter crew of pilots, paramedics, and crewmen who are preparing for a busy season ahead.

Your generous donations and support will ensure that this vital service continues to save lives, providing peace of mind for all those venturing to our beloved Coromandel region during this holiday season.

Head to https://give.rescue.org.nz/event/aerocool-rescue-helicopter/donate-christmas to donate to your rescue helicopter today.

