Whangarei Mayor Supports Brynderwyn Repairs

The Mayor of Whangarei and Chair of the Northland Mayoral Forum, Vince Cocurullo, says Northland is still the best place on your summer holidays, even if it takes an extra 15-20 minutes to get there.

“New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) need to do the repair work on the State Highway One - Brynderwyns during the driest time of the year, and it needs to be done before there are any major failures,” he said.

“When the repair works start on 26 February there will still be four other routes into Northland including the east route through Mangawhai, and Waipu, and the west route going through Maungataroto, Ruawai and Dargaville. Both routes include local shops, museums and wonderful Northland coastlines, introducing new spots to stop and enjoy along the way

“Our population normally increases enormously along our coast during the summer holidays. It’s good that the Brynderwyn work is being timed to avoid the busiest part of the season, and will make the route much more safe and secure. Our destinations have been hit hard by successive years of covid and storms, and we needed this kind of commitment from New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) to get back on track.

“Our Northland communities have several events planned over the summer period, from the Waipu Highland games on 1 January, fishing competitions in the Far North, and a Blues rugby game in Whangarei at Semenoff Stadium on 24 February, along with Artbeat and motorsport street sprints. Loads of activities for all the family.

“While all this work is going on, I know that the New Zealand Transport Agency (Waka Kotahi) team are working on the four-lane expressway, and with the help of this government, we should see a permanent solution for Northland.”

