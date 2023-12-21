Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Playing Nice On The Roads This Summer

Thursday, 21 December 2023, 11:24 am
Press Release: la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand

It’s time to rev up our road manners for the Big Drives of Summer.

In particular trucks and cars have to play nice together to keep everyone safe and unfrazzled.

That’s not always easy as some of our roads are a bit twirly, and some are a bit hilly, and all need to be safe for everyone.

Transporting New Zealand, which represents a lot of the truckies in NZ, has a few tips for summertime driving. If all motorists stick to them, it’ll make time on the asphalt more pleasant.

Make yourself seen

Trucks have some big blindspots. The smart rule to drive by is if you can’t see a truckie’s mirrors, they probably can’t see you. And yes, they could get gigantic mirrors, but in the meantime …

Trucks leave a gap for a good reason

It takes a truck about twice the distance to stop as it does for a car if somebody in front throws the anchors on. That’s why moving into that safety zone is just a bad idea.

Distractions cause commotions

A lot of things can distract a driver - phonecalls, texting, eating, drinking, yelling at the kids or eyeing up a hot pedestrian. (The AA says that 3 percent of accidents caused by distractions are from gawping at eye candy.) Keep focused, eyes on the road!

Avoid the primitive instinct

Sometimes there’s an urge to speed up when a truck tries to pass. Maybe it is an old genetic habit from playing with woolly mammoths or something else from our distant transportation past. Just keep your speed constant. And maybe even just notch it back a bit as they pass.

Courtesy and patience rock

If roads are congested, there is nothing you can do. Keep calm. Giving way to other drivers is not a sign of weakness. Courtesy and a friendly wave can go a long way to stop people’s heads exploding.

The rumble strip is not an alarm clock

If you’re feeling sleepy, pull over to a safe place and have a micro rest. The AA says a 15-20-minute power nap provides the rest your brain needs. (Any longer and you might go into a deeper sleep which takes a bit of time to recover from.) Also, throw a banana and some water into the mix to stay hydrated, energised AND full of potassium!

Happy and safe driving this summer, to each and every one.

