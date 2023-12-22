Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

International Pilot Featuring At Warbirds Over Wanaka

Friday, 22 December 2023, 6:13 pm
Press Release: Warbirds Over Wanaka

One of the star international pilots signed up for next Easter’s Warbirds Over Wanaka Airshow still gets goosebumps when he sees an F-117 Nighthawk stealth fighter-bomber in a museum.

The Lockheed F-117 was the first stealth fighter aircraft to be deployed by the United States Air Force and Dean ‘Wilbur’ Wright flew the aircraft on numerous missions during the second Gulf War.

“Because of my nature, I rarely took the time to reflect on the uniqueness of what I was doing while I was doing it. I had a mission to complete and I was purely focused on that. Having said that the very nature and ground-breaking achievements of the F-117 were not lost on me.”

“It was by far the largest divergence from anything I had flown before. Not only did it not have normal flying characteristics because of its angular design but the mission was vastly different from anything I had done before. Most of the flying was night-time, single-ship bombing attacks and with very little pre-mission planning required by the pilot as most of that work was accomplished by the intel shop and then briefed to me before take-off.”

He says the aircraft was incredibly effective at what it was assigned to do, take out high-value hardened targets with pinpoint accuracy. “Now it’s been retired, I must admit I still get goosebumps when I see one in a museum.”

‘We will be flying at Warbirds Over Wanaka next Easter as part of the American Eagles jet display team.” Back in the US he still flies at many airshows with The Patriots Jet team, widely considered the best civilian jet team currently in the US.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

During his illustrious Air Force career Wilbur flew numerous aircraft types including the F-16, F-18, F-117, A-10 Warthog, AT-33B and Hawk trainers along with the Harrier jump jet while on exchange with the RAF. He has flown 151 combat hours and has a total of 4,000 fighter hours.

Another major highlight of his military career was being selected to fly in the USAF’s Thunderbirds F-16 jet display team – realising a childhood dream.

“I applied three times before I was finally accepted into the team for the 1999 and 2000 seasons. Interestingly, the selection process is not all about your flying ability. To make it through the interviews and into a cockpit requires the other team members to buy into who you are as a person. Do they like you? Can they live on the road with you for eight months at a time?”

Another big highlight was his time on exchange with the RAF flying Harrier Jump Jets. “The Harrier was the most challenging jet I ever flew. Also challenging at times were some of the accents of the other pilots. There was one particular sortie during my training when I was very thankful I paid close attention to the brief because my instructor was Scottish and my wingman was Irish and I rarely understood a word either of them said for the entire flight!”

‘Wilbur’ and his three compatriots will be flying L-39 jets during their display at Wanaka, the same aircraft type they fly as members of The Patriots Display team back in the US.

“The L-39’s have some interesting characteristics when it comes to formation flying. The engine has a dramatic lag in its response meaning when you push the power up, the engine’s thrust will not increase for several seconds which can seem like an eternity in the middle of a loop.”

Wilbur’ says the L-39 is not as loud, not as big and not as fast as the F-16 or the F-18 but it makes up for that with its speed through a small turning radius. This makes for a display that stays in front of the crowd. “With our performance you won’t see those typical dead times between manoeuvres that you normally see with other jet teams.”

The American Eagles will be performing on all three days of Warbirds Over Wanaka, March 29, 30 and 31.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Warbirds Over Wanaka on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Nicola Willis’ Impersonation Of A Finance Minister


“I don’t make merry myself at Christmas, and I can't afford to make idle people merry. I help to support [the poorhouses].... They cost enough, and those who are badly off must go to them.” – Ebenezer Scrooge, in Charles Dickens’ A Christmas Carol.
To put it mildly, yesterday’s “mini-budget” was lacking in specifics. Basically, the mini-budget was an announcement that announcements will be made in May about the likely time-line for the subsequent phasing-in of policies. So don’t hold your breath. National is making this stuff up as it goes along. At this point, Finance Minister Nicola Willis doesn’t know how big the tax cuts lollipop bag will be, how it will be paid for or when it will arrive... More


Government: Mini Budget 2023: First Steps For Tax And Income Relief Announced


Finance Minister Nicola Willis today announced time-critical tax and benefit changes together with a commitment to delivering further income tax relief in Budget 2024. “The coalition Government is progressing a number of commitments to address the growing cost of living, deliver income tax relief and reduce the tax burden. We know Kiwis are doing it tough as inflation and higher average tax-rates erode household incomes. We are determined to bring down inflation and let people keep more of what they earn... More

ALSO:


 
 
Gordon Campbell: On How The State Aims To Dictate What The Unemployed Are Allowed To Buy
At first glance, ACT deputy leader Brooke Van Velden might seem an odd choice to oversee workplace relations... More

Post Election Podcast: River Of Freedom Review
With a new coalition Government now formed, it’s time to look at the impact the documentary movie River of Freedom had on Election ’23... More


Government: Repeal Of Fair Pay Agreements

Legislation to repeal Fair Pay Agreements passed its third reading in Parliament today, achieving an early milestone in the Government’s 100-day plan. “We have moved quickly, as the public expects us to do, to implement one of our 100-day priorities and remove this blunt tool before any Fair Pay Agreements were finalised," sayS Brooke van Velden... More


Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

Government: Additional Ferry Funding Declined

The coalition Government has shelved KiwiRail's request to contribute significant additional funding to address cost escalations in the project to replace the InterIslander ferry fleet... More


Climate Change Commission: Policies Must Achieve Climate Goals

The Minister of Climate Change today released the Commission’s final advice to inform the Government’s plan to meet Aotearoa’s greenhouse gas reduction goal for 2026-2030... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 