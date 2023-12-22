New Zealand Catholic Church Fails To Deliver On Sexual Abuse Redress Promises
19 December 2023
Catholic Church officials in New Zealand “have failed to fulfil, and are not fulfilling their obligations to victims and survivors of clergy and religious sexual abuse under their own redress scheme,” according to a new study on the New Zealand Catholic Church’s institutional response to clerical and religious sexual abuse.
The study published last week in Stimulus,
a journal issued by Laidlaw College, New Zealand’s largest
interdenominational theological tertiary institute, was
authored by Catholic theologian Dr Christopher
Longhurst.
The report, which reads like a
critical review of the National Office for Professional
Standards (NOPS), an agency of the NZ Catholic Church that
co-ordinates responses to complaints under the redress
scheme Te Houhanga Rongo – A Path To Healing
(APTH), questioned how that redress has fared in light of
its own criteria. Conclusions based on independently
verifiable evidence confirm that justice due to victims and
survivors had not been delivered.
Outlined
in the study were numerous examples of non-compliance with A
Path to Healing’s principles and procedures by Church
officials entrusted with implementing the APTH protocol.
According to the report, this has resulted in “more harm
to victims and survivors rendering the New Zealand Catholic
Church’s healing mission ineffective and leaving all
Church members at further risk.”
The
report states that NOPS was unable to provide evidence of
any complainant being satisfied with the redress
process.
Testimony of victims and
survivors who experienced APTH redress was documented. Among
the testimonies were “denial of wrongdoing in concrete
cases of abuse, the shielding of perpetrators, the
protection of institutional reputation and financial assets,
the isolation and disbelief of complainants, and concerted
efforts to trivialize
complaints.”
Laidlaw’s head of theology,
Myk Habets, stated regarding the report in Stimulus:
“While this is hard reading, it is necessary reading if
the church is to learn from its mistakes, repent, and do
better.”
The NZ Royal Commission of
Inquiry into Abuse in Care’s 2021 Interim
Report On Redress stated that NOPS had not yet carried
out an annual audit of the Committee responsible for
implementing APTH, the Complaints Assessment Committee, as
it was required to do. To this date no verifiable audit has
been completed.
Earlier this month, Hans Zollner, a German Jesuit priest and expert on clerical sexual abuse, and director of the Institute of Anthropology Interdisciplinary Studies on Human Dignity and Care (IADC) at the Pontifical Gregorian University, and Peter Beer, head of research and development at IADC, stated:
“No global institution has lost trust and credibility with such spectacular speed and efficiency as the Roman Catholic Church. It has achieved this over three decades by simultaneously preaching a message of special care for the poor, the marginalised, the excluded, the weak and the most vulnerable while at the same time mercilessly covering up crimes of abuse committed by priests against children: precisely those most weak and vulnerable.”
Pope Francis, in a recent address
to Safeguarding Officers, stressed the importance of all people being involved in healing the wounded: “We are all called to moral action, to bear witness to those who have been hurt by abuse. The Pope was clear on the relationship between redress and justice: “Healing is a work of justice,” he stated.
The
Survivors Network of those Abused by Priests in New Zealand
(SNAP Aotearoa), reported that the new study in
Stimulus allows the public “to now judge the
resolve of whether church leaders in New Zealand have
responded fairly and compassionately as they promised to
do."
SNAP hopes the study will have an impact on readers, raise awareness and galvanise public calls for full accountability from those responsible for not having provided the justice and healing that they promised to deliver.