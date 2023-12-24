Matakana Forest Fire Update #2

Two helicopters, nine fire trucks and 24 crew are battling a forestry fire on Matakana Island near Tauranga in the Bay of Plenty this morning.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was alerted to the fire at 7.36pm on Saturday evening.

Crews monitored the fire overnight and this morning firefighting crews from the Tauranga area travelled to the island by barge.

Acting Shift Manager Ryan Geen says the fire is now burning over approximately 20 hectares of forestry and slash.

"The fire is sporadic throughout the 20 hectares, and we have heavy machinery working on it," he says.

No houses are at risk.

There will be a further update around midday today.

