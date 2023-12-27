Road closure: Dominion Road - Auckland City

Police are responding to a serious crash that has blocked Dominion Road in Mount Roskill, Auckland.

Emergency services were called about 4pm.

A vehicle has crashed into a lamp post and the driver has been taken to hospital in a critical condition.

The serious crash unit is investigating, and Dominion Road is currently closed between Kings Road and Haig Ave. Motorists in the area should expect delays.

