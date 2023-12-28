Invercargill City Mayor Recovering After Minor Heart Attack

Invercargill City Mayor Nobby Clark is recovering in hospital after suffering a minor heart attack.

Following the event on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 December, Mayor Clark attended Southland Hospital and was admitted overnight as a precaution.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell said Mayor Clark was in good spirits and recovering well with no further incident overnight, but had been transferred to Dunedin Hospital for further tests today.

“We’re all very grateful for the care and support provided by the hospital care teams and our thoughts are with Mayor Clark and his family as we wish him a speedy recovery,” Cr Campbell said.

“The Mayor and his family kindly request privacy while they focus on his recovery but I look forward to receiving more positive updates to share as they become available to me.”

