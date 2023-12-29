Invercargill City Mayor To Have Heart Surgery

Invercargill City Mayor Nobby Clark will remain in hospital ahead of a scheduled surgery next week, following a minor heart attack on Wednesday.

Mayor Clark suffered a minor heart attack on the afternoon of Wednesday 27 December, after which he attended Southland Hospital and was admitted overnight as a precaution. On Thursday morning he was transferred to Dunedin Hospital for further tests.

Deputy Mayor Tom Campbell said Mayor Clark was scheduled to undergo quadruple bypass heart surgery next Wednesday and would remain in Dunedin Hospital with his family until then.

“I have spoken to Nobby today and he remains positive and is really chomping at the bit to get it over with and back on the road to recovery,” Cr Campbell said.

Mayor Clark’s recovery was likely to take a couple of months and Cr Campbell would take the reins at Council until such time the Mayor is ready and able to return, he said.

“As we move into the New Year, I look forward to making sure there is no loss of momentum on the projects Nobby has been driving.”

The Mayor and his family continue to request privacy while they focus on his recovery, but are grateful for the messages of support, Cr Campbell said.

