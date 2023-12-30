New Year 2024 Honours: Joyce Talbot Member Of The New Zealand Order Of Merit (MNZM)

Joyce Talbot has been appointed a Member of the New Zealand Order of Merit (MNZM) in recognition of her services to sailing administration, in the King’s New Year Honours 2024.

Joyce Talbot who has spent more than 30 years in yachting administration, with the Classic Yacht Association of New Zealand, the New Zealand Multihull Yacht Club, Coastal Classic and also with the Auckland Anniversary Regatta, said she was “very surprised, and very humbled” to receive the honour.

Talbot said she saw the MNZM as recognition of the work of the whole of the Classic Yacht Association of New Zealand with the supporting Trusts and individual vessel owners.

You become involved in classic yacht administration to help preserve NZ’s heritage vessels, and being in that environment wanting to give something back to the community.

Chairman of the Classic Yacht Association of New Zealand, Richard Cave, is delighted to hear the news, mentioning that yacht clubs, regatta participants and sponsors alike will welcome Joyce’s award. She is respected in so many areas of yachting and for her commitment to the Association’s annual regatta on the Waitemata Harbour.

Auckland Anniversary Regatta Past Chairman Eric Henry is delighted to learn that Joyce’s award. The Auckland Anniversary Day Regatta, involves numerous fleets, multiple yacht classes and yacht clubs and Waka Ama groups, while also liaising with Harbourmaster, Police, and Navy.

Chair of the Maritime Museum Foundation, Eric Mahoney, when asked of the news is delighted that Joyce has been recognised for her services to yachting. For more than 30 years she has made an invaluable contribution in so many aspects of sailing.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Joyce said the honour was great, especially for the recognition of classic yachting as a whole. Aucklanders, and tourists to the city can appreciate our rich heritage, partially shown in a display adjacent to Silo Marina in Heritage Landing. She highlighted the March 2024 Auckland Ocean Moana Wooden Boat Festival as another example, with a large visitor contingent due to arrive from Australia.

Wooden Boat Festival: https://www.aucklandwoodenboatfestival.co.nz/

CYANZ: www.classicyacht.org.nz

© Scoop Media

