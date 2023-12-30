Serious Crash: Peria, Far North

Two people are missing after a quad bike crash in the Far North this afternoon.

Emergency services are at a Fern Flat Road address in Peria, where a quad bike rolled into a swimming hole on the swollen Waikainga Stream, about 5:15pm. Four of the six on board were able to make it out of the water, however efforts to locate two missing persons are ongoing.

Three people and the driver have been taken to hospital with minor-to-moderate injuries.

The Serious Crash Unit is investigating, Search and Rescue are on scene, and the search will continue into the evening.

Further information will be released proactively.

