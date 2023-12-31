Update: Serious Crash, Tunnel Road, Christchurch

Two people have died following a crash on Tunnel Road in Christchurch last night.

The crash, involving two cars and a motorcycle, was reported to Police just before midnight.

Two other people sustained critical injuries and one other person sustained serious injuries.

Enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are under way.

Tunnel Road remains closed in both directions, from the intersection with Ferry Road to Bridle Path Road.

Motorists are asked to follow the diversions that are in place.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

