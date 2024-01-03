Cycleway Funding Cut

Masterton District Council has ceased work on progressing the Eastside Link Cycleway following Government’s confirmation that funding for the project has been withdrawn.

Cr Tim Nelson said he was disappointed the project wouldn’t be going ahead for those who would have used the cycleway, particularly children heading to and from school.

“The Eastside Link Cycleway was the result of genuine consultation and engagement with the community and would have been a wonderful asset,” he said.

“It was a big investment in time and effort to consult and get the plans finalised, so I’m sorry to see it won’t go ahead.”

“I’m keen to see our kids and community getting out and getting active. Accessible and safe cycleways are part of that.”

The funding, part of Waka Kotahi’s Transport Choices initiative, would have seen design and construction of the cycleway fully funded, with $1.1 million earmarked for the project.

