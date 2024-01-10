NPDC Plans Smoother Travels For Tukapa Street Users

NPDC is about to start rebuilding and resurfacing a section of New Plymouth’s Tukapa Street.

Starting from Sunday 14 January, a series of road closures on Tukapa Street will be in place to renew the road surface from Maratahu St and through the roundabout at the Tukapa Street/Sanders Ave.

“Tukapa St has become a patchwork of repairs along this stretch of road, so we’re rebuilding it for a stronger, smoother ride for road users,” says NPDC Infrastructure Manager Rui Leitao.

“The bulk of the work will be finished before schools return for the new school year, weather permitting, but parents and caregivers can expect some disruption at the intersection to Westown School so will need to use Clawton Street for the first couple of days of the term.”

Tukapa Street will be closed to traffic:

From Sunday 14 January to Friday 19 January: a 24/7 closure of Tukapa Street at the Sanders Avenue roundabout. Access and parking for residents and businesses maintained at all times.

a 24/7 closure of Tukapa Street at the Sanders Avenue roundabout. Access and parking for residents and businesses maintained at all times. From Friday 19 January to Wednesday 31 January: a 24/7 road closure of the Sanders Avenue access to Tukapa Street (both entrances) at the intersection with Tukapa Street. Access and parking for residents and businesses maintained at all times.

a 24/7 road closure of the Sanders Avenue access to Tukapa Street (both entrances) at the intersection with Tukapa Street. Access and parking for residents and businesses maintained at all times. From Sunday 28 January to Friday 2 February: a 7pm to 6am closure of Tukapa Street between Sanders Avenue (including the roundabout) and Maratahu Street. Parking along Tukapa Street might be affected but access to residential properties maintained.

a 7pm to 6am closure of Tukapa Street between Sanders Avenue (including the roundabout) and Maratahu Street. Parking along Tukapa Street might be affected but access to residential properties maintained. “We’ll put a temporary roundabout back in afterwards while we continue to plan future road safety improvements at the Tukapa-Sanders intersection,” he says.

Fast facts:

NPDC looks after 1,309km of roads in the district.

Our 2023/24 maintenance, operations and renewals budget for roads is $26.9m (excluding emergency works), compared to $23.5m in 2022/23.

