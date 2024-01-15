Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance Slams Prospect Of 48% Rates Hike Over 10 Years

Responding to reports that Auckland Ratepayers are facing a cumulative 48% rates hike over the next 10 years, Auckland Ratepayers’ Alliance spokesperson, Jordan Williams, said:

“Aucklanders are sick of being told they will have to fork out more and more each year in rates bills despite the council continuing to waste millions of dollars on the backroom bureaucracy and non-essential services.

“Council-controlled organisations such as Auckland Transport, Tātaki Auckland Unlimited and Eke Panuku collectively have room for significant savings that would dampen the behemoth rates rises that residents are currently facing.

“Furthermore, the bloated staffing levels are a significant drain on the ratepayer – especially when the jobs these people fill often make it harder, more expensive and bureaucratic for people to go about their business. Our 2023 Ratepayers’ Report showed that the Auckland Council group employed 12,508 staff, 30% of which are paid more than $100,000 per year.

“It is time to get serious about getting rates under control, Mayor Wayne Brown must come to the table with a proposal that does not result in ratepayers being hit with a bill growing by $1500 over the next 10 years.”

