Likely Source Of Substance Found On Haumoana Beach

Following testing of the substance found on the beach at
Haumoana on 1 December, the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council
believes it is most likely to have come from the Hastings
District Council wastewater outfall.
The previous day
Hastings District Council contractors were undertaking
annual maintenance of the outfall which involves flushing of
this structure. This is a consented activity as part of
maintaining the Wastewater Treatment Plant and
outfall.
The contractors observed solid material
discharging on the surface during this procedure. Testing of
this substance confirmed the material was consistent with a
discharge of animal by-products. The test results align with
a discharge from the Hastings District Council Wastewater
Treatment Plant.
While this type of discharge is
consistent with wastewater treatment plant outfall
maintenance, Hawke’s Bay Regional Council will be working
with Hastings District Council to better manage maintenance
work in the future to minimise the risk of future
events.
If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!
According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture: The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always... More
Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project. “Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More