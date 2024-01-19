Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

Rescue Helicopter Staff Humbled By Community Generosity

Friday, 19 January 2024, 9:12 am
Press Release: Northland Rescue Helicopter

Despite an economically challenging 2023, Northlanders still dug deep and donated more than $302,000 to the 2023 Northland Rescue Helicopter annual appeal.

Fundraising and Marketing Manager Jan Hewitt says she is blown away by the generosity of Northlanders 36 years after the service was established.

“Year in, year out our local community supports us in the most amazing way, whether it is doing a fundraiser on our behalf, donating some coins or cash, or sponsoring us in some way,” says Mrs Hewitt.

“But we couldn’t do our jobs without our loyal media partners, local businesses, ambassadors and staff who help fly the flag for the operation and assist us with fundraising events and presentations to community organisations, schools and businesses.

“It is also important that people are able to meet our team and see what a lean operation we run. There are only three of us in the fundraising team and we are tasked with finding around $2 million annually which is no mean feat.

“That’s why getting out and about at iconic events like the Northland A&P Show and Northland Field Days is so important. We also really enjoy having people drop by our Field Days stand with Northland Federated Farmers and hearing stories of when they were injured or ill and needed the help of one of our rescue helicopters.

“Those interactions are often very emotional and are a good reminder of why the work of our engineers, pilots, paramedics and office staff are crucial to running a lifesaving charity like ours so well,” she says.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Northland Emergency Services Trust Chair Paul Ahlers says given how tough times have been for people recently it is particularly overwhelming to receive this level of support.

“This is the fourth consecutive year that our community have raised over $300k during our appeal period from October to Christmas and we are so grateful for that kindness,” says Mr Ahlers.

“It constantly amazes me how people manage to dig deep but I guess that just shows how highly the service is valued by the people of Northland – and visitors to our region. We certainly don’t take the annual appeal period for granted and we are lucky to have such a strong fundraising team in Jan Hewitt, Briar Edwards and Steve Macmillan.

“They are extremely passionate about their roles within the service and are strongly supported by all the staff year-round. That makes a real difference to our fundraising efforts.”

Some highlights of the 2023 annual appeal included the MoreFM Northland All Day Breakfast which raised $81k in just 12 hours, the Pines golf tournament organised by McKenzie Contracting and Commercial Diesel which raised $50k, the Northern Wairoa golf tournament which raised $26k, a substantial donation from The Den, alongside and many other generous community fundraisers.

People wanting to donate can do so at

https://www.nest.org.nz/donate

and they can also find out what the Northland Rescue Helicopter team are up to at

https://www.facebook.com/northland.rescuehelicopter

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Northland Rescue Helicopter on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On Charter Schools, And The Ghahraman Blame Machine


According to Act Party leader David Seymour, if we gave 16 year olds the vote and allowed teachers to teach civics classes in high school, the result would be… Well, let Seymour himself paint the picture:
The final recommendations of the independent Electoral Review released today would set New Zealand on course for a permanent left-wing government. Goodness gracious me. So… If the truth was allowed to set you free, you would vote for the left for ever, and for always...
More

 
 

Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More

Government: NZ Support For Strikes Against Houthis
Foreign Minister Winston Peters and Defence Minister Judith Collins KC today expressed New Zealand support for strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen threatening commercial shipping in the Red Sea... More



Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 