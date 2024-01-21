Canterbury Fires Update #10

Firefighters have put out two large grass fires in Canterbury and are in the last stages of mopping up a third.

Amberley

Fire and Emergency crews carried out final checks on the Amberley fire ground this afternoon and at 4pm handed the property back to the landowner.

Loburn

Fire crews have also left the fire grounds at Loburn, where a series of grass and scrub fires destroyed two houses, a converted church and sheds and vehicles on Friday.

Final checks were made this afternoon and crews departed around 4pm.

Swannanoa

Good progress has been made at the scrub fire in the Waimakariri riverbed in Swannanoa with approximately 80 per cent of the mopping up of hotspots completed.

The fire is contained and under control.

Two crews will monitor the fire ground overnight with a smoke chaser and tanker. Tomorrow we’ll have two crews with a fire truck, a smoke chaser and a digger.

The causes of all three fires are under investigation.

Fire and Emergency thanks the people impacted for their support and cooperation. Our thoughts are with those who lost homes and structures to the fires.

We want to thank our volunteer and career firefighters who have spent the last three days protecting communities and property in very challenging conditions.

We’ve worked closely with the Waimakariri and Hurunui District Councils and other agencies to support these communities.

We also greatly appreciate the support and kindness that so many locals have shown to our crews.

Extreme care continues to be needed

While slightly cooler weather is forecast for the next few days in Canterbury, the fire danger remains elevated. Canterbury residents are reminded to take extreme care with all activities that could cause a spark that will set vegetation on fire.

Every household in a rural area should have an evacuation plan in case of wildfire, because in the current conditions, fires move quickly and are very challenging to extinguish.

All fire permits are suspended until 8am on Monday.

