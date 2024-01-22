Fatal Crash, Ōtara

Police can confirm one person has died following a single-vehicle crash in Ōtara on Monday evening.

Police responded to the crash, on Antrim Crescent, around 4.40pm.

Sadly one person received critical injuries and has since died at the scene.

We extend our condolences to their family at this difficult time.

The Serious Crash Unit remains at the scene and enquiries into the circumstances of the crash are underway.

