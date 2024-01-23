Protesters To Descend Upon Christchurch City Council

CHRISTCHURCH, NEW ZEALAND – Supporters of Restore Passenger Rail will gather at the Christchurch City Council Civic Offices on Wednesday, January 24, at 9:30 am, to voice their concerns over the mayor's misguided plan to host the Commonwealth Games in Ōtautahi Christchurch.

At Wednesday's Council meeting Phil Mauger will propose that Christchurch City Council takes first steps towards a bid for the 2030 Commonwealth Games.

“If successful, a Commonwealth Games bid would not only bankrupt the city; it would also invite long haul flights — one of the world’s most significant sources of emissions — from all over the world to Christchurch on a scale as yet unseen. This would blow Ōtautahi Christchurch’s responsibility for the climate crisis beyond all proportion while simultaneously draining all the money that we could use to respond to the damage of the climate crisis. We cannot allow such an irresponsible move to sabotage our futures,” said spokesperson Aurora Garner-Randolph.

