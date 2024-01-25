Celebrate Summer With A Series Of Fortunate Events

The summer season is just heating up with three months of big and small events – with something for everyone.

Check out the schedule and information about main events below, and visit wellington.govt.nz/events for more details.

Summer Sampler

Weekends in January and February | Wellington Waterfront

Join us on the waterfront as some of Pōneke's finest performers fill the area with vibrant delights, all to raise funds for the Wellington Free Ambulance.

Pārekareka – Play your way every day

Jan-April | Various locations

Play your way every day this summer with our series of playful community events. These free, playful, family-friendly events will be popping up across Pōneke. Spread the word, share the joy of play, and join the Pārekareka movement. wellington.govt.nz/play

Z Manu World Champs

26-28 Jan | Taranaki Wharf

The Z Manu World Champs are coming to Pōneke Wellington. Dive into the excitement at the Taranaki Street Jump Platform, an iconic steel diving platform in the heart of Wellington.

The action kicks off with free Push Play Manu Sessions on Friday, followed by two days of qualification heats to find 14 finalists. manuworldchamps.com

Foo Fighters

Sat 27 Jan | Sky Stadium

Foo Fighters will return to New Zealand this weekend, bringing their unrivalled live show to Sky Stadium with The Breeders and Dick Move. skystadium.co.nz

Interisland Swim the Lighthouse

Sun 28 Jan | Whairepo Lagoon

There’s no doubt that the picture-postcard-worthy Wellington harbour is a firm favourite every year in the Series, and we’re making sure the best of the capital’s waterfront is centre-stage for the 19th year running. How to enter and programme of events at oceanswim.co.nz

Go by Bike Day

Thurs 1 Feb | 7-9am

Queens Wharf

This year the annual free breakfast event coincides with the launch of the Aotearoa Bike Challenge. People are encouraged to wheel to mahi on the first day of the challenge and enjoy kai, hot drinks, and some fun activities to start off the day.

Gardens Magic

Tue 9–Sun 28 Jan | Botanic Garden ki Paekākā

Experience the last few days of our iconic summer event of free music, a Light Display, Kids Garden Trail, and Kids Explorer Days, all set amongst the natural beauty of the Botanic Garden ki Paekākā. wellington.govt.nz/gardens-magic

Te Rā o Waitangi

Tue 6 Feb | 12noon–6pm | Waitangi Park

Te Rā o Waitangi, a free whānau-friendly event commemorating the signing of Te Tiriti o Waitangi and Aotearoa’s national day. Bring your friends and whānau, and enjoy live multi-cultural performances, Māori culture, and kai. View the live painting of a newly commissioned artwork, a collaboration by artists Keri-Mei Zagrobelna (Te Āti Awa/Whānau-ā-Apanui) and Tina Rae Carter. Check out the programme at wellington.govt.nz/Waitangi

Wellington Pasifika Festival

Sat 10 Feb | 12pm–6pm | Waitangi Park

Experience the sights, sounds, and flavours of the Pacific. This free whānau-friendly festival celebrates our unique Pacific communities. From art and language to performance and food – the Pasifika Festival is all about acknowledging the richness of our Pacific cultures. Enjoy a wonderful line-up of performances, activities, stalls, and food trucks to help us celebrate. In 2024, we’re introducing a theme: Homeland. What does 'Homeland’ mean to you? See the programme at wellington.govt.nz/pasifika

Island Bay Festival

Sun 11–Sat 17 Feb | Island Bay

Have a summer bay-cation and discover the talent and diversity of the South Coast. Enjoy Day in the Bay on Sun 11 Feb, and activities during the week through to the closing weekend on Sat 17 Feb. Programme at islandbayfestival.org.nz

New Zealand Fringe Festival

16 Feb - Sat 9 Mar | Various locations

NZ Fringe Festival returns in February for the 34th year as the leading open-access arts festival in Aotearoa. The festival features 800+ artists from Aotearoa and abroad, performing at 50 venues across Pōneke. More info at fringe.co.nz.

Jim Beam Homegrown

Sat 16 March | Wellington Waterfront

Spread across five stages on Wellington's stunning waterfront, Jim Beam Homegrown is the biggest celebration of music from Aotearoa. Tickets and programme at homegrown.net.nz

U R Back

Fri 16 Feb | 4pm-6pm

Sat 17 & Sun 18 Feb | 3pm-6pm

Martin Luckie Park

'U R Here' is back! Barbarian’s radical, wondrous, and playful outdoor event is back! Bring a friend, your children or even your nana and discover a new open-world adventure of weirdness and wonder. U R Back is part show, part game, part walk-in-the-park! It’s a day out like no other! Are you ready to play? Find out more and book at fringe.co.nz

Lunar New Year Festival

17-18 Feb | Various locations

Experience a celebration of the Lunar New Year as Asian communities welcome in the Year of the Wood Dragon. Full programme of events at lunarnewyearfestival.co.nz

Bowlzilla

Sat 17 Feb | Waitangi Park

Bowlzilla will be the stage for some of the top skateboarders from here and around the world as they vie for top honours carving up the bowl. bowlzilla.net

Wellington Round the Bays 2024

Sun 19 Feb

Wellington Round the Bays is the largest mass participation event in the lower North Island. It's open to everyone, with options for all the family. wellingtonroundthebays.co.nz.

The Performance Arcade

Wed 21–Sun 25 Feb | 10am–11pm daily

Wellington Waterfront

The Performance Arcade emerges for its 14th season. Operating through time and across waterfront spaces, watch performing artists reimagine the future, past, and present in a vibrant array of new works. theperformancearcade.com

Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts

Fri 23 Feb–Sun 17 Mar | Various venues

A world-class selection of contemporary arts experiences returns to the capital in 2024. Held every two years since 1986, Aotearoa New Zealand Festival of the Arts (ANZFA) celebrates creativity in all its forms. With a diverse programme, the festival covers everything from music, theatre, and dance, to visual arts, literature, and more. See the programme at festival.nz

Wellington Wine & Food Festival

Sat 24 Feb | 11.30am-7.30pm

Waitangi Park

A great range of beverages, delicious food and live music – the perfect combination for a stunning day in the sun with friends! Elevating the festival atmosphere, some of New Zealand’s top musicians will be providing live music throughout the day. wineandfoodfestival.co.nz

Local Food Week

26 Feb – 3 March

Local Food Week is an annual festival that celebrates Wellington's local food producers, spaces and initiatives. wellington.govt.nz/localfoodweek

International Cricket Australia Test

29 Feb – 4 March | Cello Basin Reserve

The BLACKCAPS play their first test for the year against Australia at the iconic Cello Basin Reserve. www.nzc.nz

Neighbours Aotearoa

March

A month-long national campaign in March celebrating the day-to day connections that create community. This year’s theme is growing together. wellington.govt.nz/neighbours-aotearoa

Frank Kitts Park play area

Thursday 29 February – Blessing and opening

Weekend 2 & 3 March – Opening weekend celebrations and activities

Celebrate the opening of the new look playground with an official opening and a weekend of family friendly fun and activities. wellington.govt.nz/frank-kitts-redevelopment

Botanic Garden play area

Friday 1 March – Blessing and opening

Sun 3 March – Botanic Garden play area activities

Celebrate the opening of the new look playground with an official opening and a day of family friendly fun and activities.

Dragon Boat Festival

1-3 March | Wellington Waterfront

Teams from around the country and the world descend on Wellington for the festival in March and enjoy racing with a backdrop like no other – the buildings of Wellington City sitting right alongside the harbour. dragonboatfestival.org.nz

Wellington Pride Festival 2024

1-17 March | Various locations

Celebrate the LGBTQI+ communities with events and activities all around Pōneke. Full festival programme at wellingtonpridefestival.com/festival2024

PARK(ing) Day

Sat 2 Mar | 9am-5pm | Cuba Street

Enjoy a day where creatives and community groups take over Cuba Street car parks. PARK(ing) Day's mission is to improve the quality of the urban human habitat… at least until the meter runs out! Check out the details at fringe.co.nz/show/parking-day-2024

Children’s Day celebrations

3 Mar | Queens Wharf

Play your way this Children’s Day! The waterfront is full of activities for tamariki and whānau to play and celebrate all it means to be a child.

Newtown Festival

Sun 3 March | 9.30am – 5pm

Side-streets until 8.30pm, venues until late

Aotearoa’s greatest FREE music festival and street fair – 16 outdoor stages, 8 local venues, 1000+ performers. One magnificent day, a family friendly cultural extravaganza of music, dance, circus, parades, free kids’ rides, street cafés, 420+ stalls selling arts, crafts, fashion, treasure, including a vast range of international street food! Newtownfestival.org.nz

Pride Parade

Sat 9 March | 5.30pm

Courtney Place

This iconic celebration of Wellington’s diversity and culture is returning to our city in 2024! Part of the Wellington Pride Festival, this event will include a parade through Courtney Place and Dixon Street, a street celebration, and the official parade after party. wellingtonprideparade.co.nz

Shelly Play

Sun 10 March | 12-5pm

Shelly Bay and Massey Road

Explore pedestrian-friendly street spaces along this magnificent coastal environment. It will be accessible by bike, foot, wheelchair, or scooter, while tours and play opportunities along the route will give the community space to explore, learn, and enjoy.

Dogs ‘n’ Togs

Sat 23 March | Khandallah outdoor pool

Dogs ‘n’ Togs is happening again at Khandallah outdoor pool. After the pool has closed for the season and the chlorine has drained, we open the pool for one more day and it goes to the dogs. More information and tickets available 12 Feb: www.eventfinda.co.nz/2024/dogs-togs/wellington.

CubaDupa Festival

Sat 23 & Sun 24 March | Cuba Street and surrounds

Celebrate the vibrancy, diversity, and unique creative spirit of Pōneke against the backdrop of Wellington’s favourite street. Cubadupa.co.nz

White Ferns v England

27 & 29 March, and 1 April | Cello Basin Reserve

The White Ferns take on England in two T20s at Cello Basin Reserve followed by an ODI on 1 April at the same venue.

Community Gardens Open Sundays

Sundays 7-28 April | Various locations

Community gardens in a different area of the city will be hosting visitors each Sunday in April. Come find out what happens in a community garden and how you can get involved.

wellington.govt.nz/community-gardens

Faultline Ultra

20-21 April | Various locations

An epic journey for runners and mountain bikers that weaves through the best trails from Kāpiti, the Hutt River trail, Belmont, Porirua, Karori and Wellington City. faultline.co.nz

Anzac Day

Thursday 25 April | Pukeahu National War memorial

With support from Wellington City Council, the Wellington RSA marks Anzac Day with several commemorative events around Wellington. More information will be available at wrsa.org.nz

Some major events will mean diversions or street closures for organiser access, set-up, pack down, and primarily for the health and safety of all.

It’s recommended that car users consider alternative routes or modes of transport during some of the major events, and pedestrians, cyclists and e-scooters should take extra care due to the changes.

Full details of street closures can be found at: wellington.govt.nz/road-works

For more information about road closures and diversions: News and information - Major events bring change of course to the capital - Wellington City Council

