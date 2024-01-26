Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Local Govt | National News Video | Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Search

 

School’s Back – Remember To Flush Taps And Fountains

Friday, 26 January 2024, 7:22 am
Press Release: Water New Zealand

Water New Zealand is reminding schools to flush taps and fountains at the start of the new school year.

Chief executive Gillian Blythe says children are particularly at risk of exposure to lead and other toxic compounds if water has been sitting in pipes for extended periods.

She says there is currently no known safe level of exposure to lead, so it is important to reduce any exposure as much as possible.

“The World Health Organization has warned that lead exposure affects the development of the brain and nervous system in children and can increase the risk of high blood pressure and kidney damage in adults.

“All taps and drinking fountains should be flushed for at least 30 seconds at the start of every day but this is even more important after a long break.

“We recommend that if taps haven’t been used for several weeks, you run water for longer.”

She says a good rule of thumb is to flush for one second for every metre of pipe to the connection point of the water main.

“A good way of doing this is by walking the distance from your school to the road entrance to estimate the distance. For instance, if the tap farthest from the road is about 40 metres away from the entrance, then you should flush water through your tap or fountain for 40 seconds.”

To help schools remember to flush taps, Water New Zealand has produced a poster for classrooms. This is free to download from the Water New Zealand website

“We also need to think about metal and other toxic contaminants in our pipes at home. It’s recommended that in most parts of the country, we all flush about two cups of water each morning before filling the kettle or pouring a glass of water.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Water New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Parliament Headlines | Politics Headlines | Regional Headlines

NEW ZEALAND POLITICS



Gordon Campbell: On How Christopher Luxon Is Turning NZ Into A US Proxy


How many students can pack into a phone booth? Surely, nowhere near as many as the double standards the Luxon government is packing into its rationale for helping to bomb the Houthis. So outraged are we at the Houthi attacks on maritime trade that Christopher Luxon has signed this country up to what he calls “the right team” - a US-led strike force that’s intent on bombing the Houthis into submission. It is an effort that US President Joe Biden has already conceded is failing...
More

 
 

Government: New Zealand Deploying NZDF Team To Protect Red Sea Shipping
New Zealand is deploying a six-member Defence Force team to the Middle East region to uphold maritime security in the Red Sea, Prime Minister Christopher Luxon says. “Houthi attacks against commercial and naval shipping are illegal, unacceptable and profoundly destabilising... More


Government: Benefit Numbers Show Scale Of Repair Job Ahead
Benefit numbers released today paint a grim picture of the previous government’s economic mismanagement, Social Development and Employment Minister, Louise Upston says... More



Government: Cancels Auckland Light Rail
The coalition Government continues to deliver on its 100-day plan with the decision to cancel the Auckland Light Rail project.
“Auckland Light Rail would have cost taxpayers $15 billion, with advice showing the cost could increase to $29.2 billion,” Transport Minister Simeon Brown says... More


Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More

Government: Renews RBNZ Focus On Inflation

With Parliament having passed the RBNZ (Economic Objective) Amendment Bill, the Government has met its commitment to return the Reserve Bank to a single focus on inflation... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • PARLIAMENT
  • POLITICS
  • REGIONAL
More RSS
 
 

InfoPages News Channels


 
  • Wellington Scoop
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 