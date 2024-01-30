Wellington Ratepayers Reliant On Leaks For Info On Leaky Pipes

Responding to news that Wellington Water has requested
$2.5 billion in funding from Wellington City Council,
Taxpayers’ Union Policy Adviser, James Ross,
said:
“When even elected Councillors are treated
like children and only allowed to see snippets of a
ratepayer-funded secret report into Wellington Water’s
failures, Wellington’s closed-shop bureaucracy is spitting
in the face of local democracy.
“This isn’t the
first time Council officials have stifled information to
railroad decisions. A crucial KPMG report was buried until
just two days before the long-term plan vote, a report on
the town hall’s $147 million blowout was shoved down the
back of the sofa for months, and ratepayer-funded legal
advice over airport share sales was hidden from elected
representatives.
“Despite their culture of secrecy,
we can all see the Council isn’t working. Before even
considering doling out billions of dollars, Wellington needs
to open the books to show some respect for the ratepayers
who pay their
wages.”
