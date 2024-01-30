Sudden Death, Parnell

A person has died following an earlier incident in Parnell today.

Police had cordoned an area off after there had been concerns for a person’s wellbeing.

There are no suspicious circumstances in this matter and the death will be referred to the Coroner.

Our thoughts are with those involved in today’s incident.

Cordons will remain in place at sections of York Street, Fox Street, Eglon Street, Earle Street, Bradford Street and Bath Street.

