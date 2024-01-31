Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Celebrate Waitangi Day At Ngāmotu Beach With The Whānau

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 9:29 am
Press Release: New Plymouth District Council

Grab a picnic blanket and the whānau and head to New Plymouth’s Ngāmotu Beach on Waitangi Day for an afternoon of free live music, kai, and activities for everyone to enjoy with NPDC and Ngāti Te Whiti.

Performances at Celebrate Waitangi Day on 6 February include, The Groove Hutt with their reggae-funk music, kapa haka, bilingual Māori electronicia and Trip Change’s sound of diverse soul, blues and jazz, the lineup offers a range of music to get everyone moving.

“This significant annual event is a great way to bring people in our community together to celebrate Te Tiriti o Waitangi while enjoying time down at the beach with friends and whānau,” says NPDC Events Lead Lisa Ekdahl.

The afternoon will also be packed with activities like tī rākau (stick) games, bumper balls (3pm-first two hours only), colouring in for the tamariki, coffee and a range of food trucks for those with a hungry puku, raranga weaving displays and stalls from DOC and Migrant Connections.

This free event kicks off at 3pm and runs through until 6pm. Visit the Facebook event listing for up-to-date information here.

 

