Eagle eyes in the CBD

Wednesday, 31 January 2024, 9:45 am
Press Release: New Zealand Police

Quick eyes and quick responses saw numerous arrests in central Auckland overnight.

Frontline Police and camera operators worked together to respond to a firearms incident and a robbery in the CBD.

The first incident occurred on Karangahape Road, at 6.49pm, when it was reported a man had pointed a pistol at a member of the public.

Auckland City Central Area Commander, Inspector Grant Tetzlaff, says Police had a man in custody within 10 minutes.

“Our city camera operators heard this incident come across the radio, and immediately began to track the person of interest, who had gone past Edinburgh Street.

“Our frontline staff were soon in the area, locating the man and arresting him.”

Inspector Tetzlaff says the man was located carrying a toy gun.

The 65-year-old man has since been charged with unlawfully carrying an imitation firearm.

Meanwhile, some hours later three arrests were made after a robbery near the Downtown Ferry Terminal at 12.40am.

A report was made to Police about a man being assaulted and having his phone stolen.

“Our camera operator quickly caught sight of a group of seven people walking past Britomart, and relayed this information to our frontline staff arriving in the area,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“They quickly had all seven detained at Te Komititanga while further enquiries were made.”

Police have arrested three men, aged 16, 18 and 21, over the incident.

“We have charged two with injuring with intent to injure and they will appear in court next week, while the 16-year-old will be referred to Youth Aid.”

The victim was treated at the scene by ambulance staff and did not require hospitalisation.

“It’s a priority for us to ensure the public’s safety in our CBD and when offending like this is reported we are quick to respond,” Inspector Tetzlaff says.

“We have no tolerance for this sort of offending taking place and we will hold those responsible to account.

“These are two examples of Police resources within the CBD working together to respond to incidents taking place in a timely manner.”

Inspector Tetzlaff says in both incidents, calls were made to Police’s Emergency Communication Centres quickly.

“By calling 111 as soon as possible and providing as much information as possible, this will enable our staff to respond in a timely manner.”

