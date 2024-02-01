Update: Investigation Into Unexplained Death, Dunedin

Dunedin Police can advise a homicide investigation is continuing into the death of Gurjit Singh at a Hillary Street address in Dunedin on Sunday.

The pathological findings indicate that Mr Singh died as a result of multiple stab wounds inflicted by a sharp instrument.

Our thoughts go out to his wife and family, as well as his friends and colleagues, at this distressing time.

This news will be difficult to process, and Police are committed to finding answers of what has happened to Mr Singh and providing closure for his loved ones.

A scene examination remains ongoing and investigation staff are continuing to make enquiries into Mr Singh’s movements and interactions prior to his death.

Police welcome any information about activity in the Liberton and Pine Hill area especially around 10pm on Sunday the 28th of January.

Residents living in the area with road facing CCTV that may have captured footage of the night are urged to contact Police.

Anyone with information can contact Police through 105 by making a report online at 105.police.govt.nz, clicking “Update Report” and quoting 240129/7479.

