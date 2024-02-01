Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Forest And Bird Condemns Government Proposals Removing Environmental Protections

Thursday, 1 February 2024, 7:02 pm
Press Release: Forest And Bird

Forest & Bird has received a letter from Hon Chris Bishop, Minister for Resource Management Reform, setting out government plans for reforms to the resource management process and getting rid of safeguards for freshwater.

The government is proposing to push through drastic changes that will fundamentally weaken protection of our natural environment at a time when we are facing a climate and biodiversity crisis.

Nicola Toki, Forest & Bird CE says “The Government is setting themselves up to rush through any development without letting the public have their say, and without keeping nature safe. New Zealanders should be alarmed that our incredible natural environment is being treated with such disdain at a time when we’re facing such significant loss.

“This new legislation is completely unwarranted. Fast-track processes should be narrow, focussed and with safeguards in place. Instead, what’s proposed is extremely broad, where Ministers may essentially be able to decide what goes through the process.

“As a nation, we’ve lost over 90 percent of wetlands, 98 percent of our kahikatea forest, more than 75 percent of bird, bat, reptile and native fish species.

“We must stop this death by a thousand cuts – a new dump here, a new mine or marine farm there. Every time this happens, we lose more of our unique natural heritage – the very special places that so many New Zealanders have been enjoying over the summer months, the places that international tourists flock to see. These proposals are going to put at risk even more critically endangered species, remove even more kilometres of streams, and threaten more kiwi habitat. It’s not as if our environment is in great shape to start with.

"The lack of transparency and opportunity for the New Zealand public to participate in these processes is the most shocking thing – this country has a long history of public process relating to proposals for developments which may impact the natural values that form part of our DNA in this country. This isn’t the New Zealand way.

"A recent independent survey commissioned by Forest & Bird demonstrates that one in three New Zealanders see Environment & Conservation as one of the top causes that matter most to them. This legislation not only chips away at our ability to protect our natural heritage, but at our very identity as a nation.

“We need to ask ourselves – do we want native birds flourishing, beaches and rivers you can swim in? Or do we want unfettered development and pollution? Let’s be clear here – these changes will enable private developers to go to Ministers directly for approvals - bypassing local communities and undermining the ability of people to have their voices heard. The scope of what can be fast-tracked is so broad that nothing is off the table – mining of conservation land and mining on the sea floor, vast marine farms, property developments, new dams and water storage. Ministers will be able to approve just about anything you can think of.

“Keeping nature safe means having democratic planning processes and solid environmental bottom lines. We are rightly proud of our environment, and we know how important it is to our economy and wellbeing. The moves outlined in the letter are completely at odds with this and who we are as a country.

"These proposals will not deliver the improvements that New Zealanders need and want. We are willing to engage with Ministers as this legislation is developed, but it will require significant changes to make it acceptable. We are open to measures that can enable fast-tracking but not at any cost. There are bottom lines that need to be maintained - our future wellbeing and prosperity rely on it.”

Link to Chris Bishop's letter

Gordon Campbell: On ACT’s Flat Tax Fever


Party on, dudes. Repeatedly, the policy adventures of Christopher Luxon and David Seymour are taking New Zealand back in time to the most excellent year of 2017. According to Chris and Dave, that’s when government spending was being restrained most righteously and public services were in totally non-heinous condition. No way! we all say. Yes way! say Chris and Dave. This week though, Chris and Dave’s Bogus Journey took us back as far as 1996. In North America that year...
More

 
 

Government: Minimum Wage Set For Cautious Increase
The adult minimum wage rate will increase by 2 per cent to $23.15 an hour from 1 April 2024, Workplace Relations and Safety Minister Brooke van Velden announced today. “This Government is committed to striking the right balance... More

ALSO:


Greens: James Shaw Announces Resignation
Hon James Shaw, the architect of New Zealand’s landmark climate change legislation, the Zero Carbon Act, has announced that he will be stepping down as Co-leader of the Green Party in March. He will remain in Parliament for the time being to support the Bill of Rights (Right to a Sustainable Environment) Amendment Bill... More


Government: New School Year Starts With Focus On Students’ Success
As schools start back for 2024, Education Minister Erica Stanford says there will be a relentless focus on ensuring students’ are achieving at school. “It’s concerning that student achievement has continued to decline, as evidenced in both international benchmarks and national measurements. This has to stop... More


Government: Funding To Increase Flood Resilience In Northland

The Government is contributing an additional $4 million towards flood resilience projects in Northland, ensuring communities will be better protected in future severe weather events... More

Police: 100,000th firearm entered into the new Firearms Registry
Licenced firearms owners across the country have responded well to the Registry, with it taking just seven months to get to the 100,000th firearm recorded into the system... More


